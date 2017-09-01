#Trending

Top 20 Cleveland Countdown January 14, 2016Who's your new #1? Vote for next week's Top 20 Cleveland Countdown now.
CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Simple PlanApril 4th at House Of Blues
James Arthur Has ARRIVED In AmericaQ104 is playing James Arthur's hit "Say You Won't Let Go," and the British star says he's really been hitting it big since his song has arrived in America!
"Flip Or Flop" Stars Will Still Work Together!It doesn't look like the show is ending anytime soon...
CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Zac Brown BandFriday, Jun 9th at Blossom Music Center
Panera Delivery Is Coming!Around 2,000 locations are getting it, so that means Cleveland too, right?

Music

Top 20 Cleveland Countdown January 14, 2016Who's your new #1? Vote for next week's Top 20 Cleveland Countdown now.
CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Simple PlanApril 4th at House Of Blues
James Arthur Has ARRIVED In AmericaQ104 is playing James Arthur's hit "Say You Won't Let Go," and the British star says he's really been hitting it big since his song has arrived in America!
Jackie Evancho on Inauguration Performance: 'I'm Hoping that I Can Bring People Together'She opens up about her upcoming performance on 'CBS Sunday Morning.'
Ed Sheeran on Keeping 'Shape of You'He almost gave it to Rihanna, but thought that a Van Morrison reference in the song wouldn't work. Now, he's reconsidering that.
The Chainsmokers are Taking Their Moms to the GRAMMYsThe duo also discuss the inspiration behind their new single "Paris" in a new interview with Carson Daly.

Shows

"Flip Or Flop" Stars Will Still Work Together!It doesn't look like the show is ending anytime soon...
Panera Delivery Is Coming!Around 2,000 locations are getting it, so that means Cleveland too, right?
#ClevelandFeed - Brunch, Bourbon, & Resolution Friendly FoodIf your New Year's resolution concerns your diet, ya gotta click here!
MLK Jr. Day Events In Northeast OhioMartin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, January 16th
The Jeremiah & Jeff Show: Around The CLE!We wanna give you JJ Show love!
This Guy Brought 300,000 Pennies To The DMV To "Inconvenience" ThemBest. Revenge. Ever.

Q Concerts

February 2: DNCEHouse of Blues
February 22: Maroon 5 (Re-Scheduled)Quicken Loans Arena
February 26: Ariana GrandeQuicken Loans Arena
March 8: Panic! at the DiscoWolstein Center
March 11: The LumineersWolstein Center
March 19: Bon JoviQuicken Loans Arena

Contests

Win DNCE TicketsJoin the Q Club for your chance to win tickets to see DNCE at House Of Blues on February 2nd!
Play 4 In 7 To Win Tickets To Ariana Grande At The QPlay 4 In 7 To Win Tickets To Ariana Grande At The Q
CBS Local Rewards Is Live!Start earning points for reading articles, viewing photo galleries and signing up for newsletters.
Q104 Contest Rules

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cupid's Undie Run

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live