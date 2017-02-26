#Trending

VIDEO: Mama Pitbull Trusts Woman With Her PuppiesSo sweeeeeeeeeet!
Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80
PICTURES: Remembering Mary Tyler MooreActress Mary Tyler Moore died on Wednesday at the age of 80.
Indians Tell Fan He Can Throw Out First Pitch After 100 Million RetweetsOne fan's dream MIGHT come true?
Tony Bennett to Introduce Lady Gaga at Super Bowl Halftime ShowGaga's good friend shows up for her once more.
The APL's Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl Is Back For 2017!Q104 is proud to be a sponsor again for the fourth annual Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl, benefiting the Cleveland APL on April 22, 2017.

IMPACT: Train's 'a girl a bottle a boat'Pat Monahan says, "I'm just trying to make songs that I can imagine people wanting to hear because they make you happy, and wanting to see it live."
Beyoncé Inspires New Marvel Comic CoverHeroine America Chavez gets the Bey treatment.
Artists React to Mary Tyler Moore's DeathMoore passed away this afternoon at the age of 80.
Madonna is Not Trying to Adopt More Children from MalawiThe singer denied rumors about her recent trip to the country.

ICYMI - Here's A List Of All The Oscar Nominees!Click for the full list!
Tomorrow: ONE Cleveland McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Big Mac Sauce!**SPECIAL SAUCE GIVEAWAY**
Jeremiah & His Son Have A Dudes Night At The QWWE Raw!

February 2: DNCEHouse of Blues
February 22: Maroon 5 (Re-Scheduled)Quicken Loans Arena
February 26: Ariana GrandeQuicken Loans Arena
March 8: Panic! at the DiscoWolstein Center
March 11: The LumineersWolstein Center
March 19: Bon JoviQuicken Loans Arena

Win All Access To The Great Big Home + Garden Show, Plus Qualify For The Grand PrizeEnter for your chance to win and dine at the I-X Bistro, plus more!
Play 4 In 7 To Win Tickets To See Train At BlossomPlay 4 In 7 To Win Tickets To See Train At Blossom
CBS Local Rewards Is Live!Start earning points for reading articles, viewing photo galleries and signing up for newsletters.
February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cupid's Undie Run

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

