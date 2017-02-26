#Trending

Top 20 Cleveland Countdown January 28, 2016Who's your new #1? Vote for next week's Top 20 Cleveland Countdown now.
Ohio Pet Owners! This Will Soon Be Illegal...There will be a time limit for pets in cars...
The Weeknd, Muse, Twenty One Pilots Highlight Firefly 2017 LineupThe festival also features Chance The Rapper and Bob Dylan.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Ticket Info & Special GuestsGet your tickets!
WATCH: Drew Carey's Son Helped Start A Fire During Inauguration ProtestWhere was Drew?
There's A Phone Scam Going Around, Here's What To Listen For...Be careful!!

Adele vs. Beyoncé: The GRAMMY Battle RoyaleWe compare the GRAMMY front-runners by metrics that 100% don't matter.
Taylor Swift Sends Lily Donaldson a Birthday Shout OutIf you're part of Taylor's squad, expect a cute message on your birthday.
Stevie Wonder, Usher w/ the Roots, Lorde to Play New Orleans JazzfestTom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Snoop Dogg, the Alabama Shakes, Pitbull and Elle King are all on the bill as well.
Shawn Mendes Shares Stripped Down Version of 'Mercy'Mendes lays the track bare, with only his acoustic guitar for backing on the soulful rendition.
Clean Bandit Announce 2017 Tour DatesThe trek kicks off on March 31st in Seattle.

It's Now Illegal To Do THIS In BrunswickJust... don't do this, ever.
Regal Theaters Is Showing All The Best Picture Nominations For Just $35This is AWESOME!

February 2: DNCEHouse of Blues
February 22: Maroon 5 (Re-Scheduled)Quicken Loans Arena
February 26: Ariana GrandeQuicken Loans Arena
March 8: Panic! at the DiscoWolstein Center
March 11: The LumineersWolstein Center
March 19: Bon JoviQuicken Loans Arena

Win Tickets To Local Brews Local Grooves At House Of BluesEnter here for your chance to win tickets to Local Brews Local Grooves at House of Blues on Saturday, February 25
Win All Access To The Great Big Home + Garden Show, Plus Qualify For The Grand PrizeEnter for your chance to win and dine at the I-X Bistro, plus more!
CBS Local Rewards Is Live!Start earning points for reading articles, viewing photo galleries and signing up for newsletters.
Q104 Contest Rules

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cupid's Undie Run

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

